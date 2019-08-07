How to Raise Appraisal Quality and Minimize Risk (7 Hours CE)

|
7 Hours CE: $119
Increase your income!
Produce a better product!
How to Raise Appraisal Quality and Minimize Risk
Presented By:
Tim Andersen, MAI, shares time-tested techniques to protect yourself from state regulators and plaintiffs. Learn proven methods for building a defensible report and reducing your liability and exposure.
In this course, Andersen takes you through real-world examples and shows you how to build your appraisal reports so that even if you face a claim or board complaint, you’ll have the information you need to successfully defend yourself. This course includes:
-Common mistakes that appraisers make that land them in trouble
-How the cost approach plays a role in charges brought against appraisers
-What the state board looks at and how to defend against it
-Explanation of a consent decree, its ramifications, and when to seek legal
-How to report on the 1004 form to prevent liability
Improve your skillset, increase your income by producing a better product and avoid judgment day with this new CE offering.