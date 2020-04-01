Coronavirus (COVID-19) Inspector’s Discussion and Resource Page

To help you stay informed and connected, this page includes resources regarding the latest news, industry guidelines, and resources regarding the rapidly changing situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We encourage you to comment below and share your experiences so far operating in the current environment.

Are you still performing inspections? What precautions (if any) are you taking? Do you have any advice for your fellow inspectors?

>> Take OREP/Working RE’s Coronavirus: National Home Inspector’s Survey here.



Resources for Inspectors:

Statement from ASHI President Mike Wagner

ASHI’s COVID-19 State Update Map