Coronavirus (COVID-19) Discussion and Resources for Appraisers 

By David Brauner, Senior Broker at OREP.org

In this difficult time I would like to extend my best wishes to each of you and to the industry that I’ve been a part of for over 25 years.

OREP is open for business and here to help. The majority of our agents are working from home and there should be no interruption of service.

None of us in the U.S. has lived through anything like this pandemic, but we’ll get through it and things will get back to normal.

As noted above, we’ve established a place for the appraiser community to connect and help each other navigate through this unchartered territory. You can begin the discussion here.

Thank you and best wishes to you and your loved ones.

Please let us know how we can help.

About the Author

David Brauner is Publisher of Working RE magazine and Senior Broker at OREP, a leading provider of E&O Insurance for appraisers, inspectors and other real estate professionals in 50 states (OREP.org). He has provided E&O insurance to appraisers for over 25 years. He can be contacted at dbrauner@orep.org or (888) 347-5273. Calif. Insurance Lic. #0C89873. Visit OREP.org today for comprehensive coverage at competitive rates.



