Ask These Questions When You Interview a Call Center

By Paul Zak, President of Inspector Office Solutions – America’s Call Center

As a home inspector, you inspect to certain standards when you perform a home inspection, right? Most credible inspectors do, especially those who are members of one of the professional home inspector associations. This way, your clients and agents know the scope of the inspection; it will always be the same scope because those are the standards professional home inspectors follow.

But when it comes to selecting many other services, there are no standards. One example is call centers that serve inspectors. Here is a list of important questions to ask when hiring a call center.

Question Answers and Importance Home Inspection Focus & Experience Do you serve home inspectors only/how

long have you served the profession/how many

inspectors do you represent? Understanding home inspections, agents and clients, as well as the demands of a home inspector = more successful bookings and fewer headaches for you. Many clients means the call center is doing something right. How long have you

served home inspectors? Depth of experience, proven track record = more inspections, less hassle & headaches for you. How many home inspection companies do you serve? Breadth of experience, successful track record = higher quality service to you.

Extent of Services What are your hours of

operation? Coverage to meet your needs. Are all calls answered

“live” or do calls go to

voicemail during the day? Voicemail during the day means lost inspections and a call center that is understaffed. Do you do follow-up calls

to capture missing/ additional

information? Or is

that left up to me? Fully ready-to-go orders saves you time. Half-completed orders you will have to follow up on to make ready-to-go wastes your time. Can you book and

schedule to my specific

preferences and needs? Schedule/price/arrange orders to your preferences verses one size fits all with no flexibility (less business for you). How much can I personalize

the service? Greater personalization to your preferences better serves clients, agents, and you = more inspections, happier agents/clients. Can you arrange my 3rd

party services? Less work/hassle for you to have to schedule, reschedule, and handle exceptions = time saved, fewer headaches. Can you confirm access

for each order? Even if

that means calling the

selling agent or seller? Less work for you to arrange, plus impresses agents = time saved, fewer headaches. Can you arrange payment

for each order? Automated payment options provide security to your clients. Can you handle my email

leads? Fast response to email leads = more inspections. Can you follow up on my

online scheduled orders, if I want that? Confirm details, sell add-on services = higher revenue per inspection, less hassle for you.

(story continues below)

(story continues)



Question Answers

and Importance Services How do you handle “shopper calls”? Educate, sell inspection. Done

professionally = more inspections

booked. What is your close ratio for calls with an

opportunity to book? Higher close ratio = more booked

inspections. Can you send price quote emails to my leads? Turns more leads into booked

inspections. How do you handle my agent calls verses my client

calls? The same or

different? Each need specialized treatment.

Leads to happier agents, more

satisfied clients.

Call Center Staff Tell me about the staff answering my calls, are they

full-time or do you

use part-time staff? Full-time performs better, more

knowledgeable, which benefits you

and your callers. Does everyone take my calls or a smaller group? Smaller group is more personal.

Otherwise, it sounds more like an

impersonal call center. Regular staff? The same staff all the time? Staff stability means more personal/

knowledgeable interaction with

you and your callers. Do they read scripts or is the call a natural

conversation? Natural conversation is more personal and

presents a better image to caller. What are their average ages, experience, and

background? Maturity & service experience yield

more inspections and more satisfied

callers. What kind of training do you provide? Formal training, ongoing training =

higher performing staff.

Technology How are calls to my business

number transferred

to you? Your business number should not

have to change. Does the staff answer

with my company name? Call must be answered with your

company name. What happens to my calls

when everyone is already

on a call? All calls must be answered “live,”no voicemail…ever!!! Voicemail

means lost inspections. Do you record calls? Needed for quality control, training,

and issue resolution…you

need to know. What caller id shows to

my agents and clients

when you call them? Is it

my business number? Outbound calls showing your business number

is more professional.

(story continues below)

(story continues)

Scheduling, Messages Do you use a business

management system

such as ISN to book and

schedule my orders? Reduces re-entering of information

by you into back-end systems,

saves you time. How does the system you

use allow for personalizing

to my needs and

preferences? More personalizing to your preferences =

things done the way

you want = more inspections, less

headaches and rework for you. What kind of quality

procedures do you have

to ensure accuracy? Double & triple checking, consistency

= fewer errors, less hassle for

you. How do you handle calls

that require a message to

be emailed or texted to

me? Can you do that? Handling/delivering messages in a

timely and professional manner =

happier agents/clients, less hassle

for you. Can you handle email

correspondence with my

agents and clients? Leads to more inspections and

flexible communications with your

agents/clients. For email correspondence

with my agents

and clients, what “from”

address will they see?

Does it look like an email

from my company? “From” your company is more professional

and personalized = happier,

less confused agents/clients. Can you send me reports

of calls received and

what happened? Gives you visibility into number of

calls, type of call, result, and close

ratio.

Regardless of the level of support you are looking for from a call center, be sure to feel comfortable with them (heck, if you are not comfortable talking to them, what about your agents and clients!). Feel you can trust them and ask for references so you can speak to other inspectors using their services for a good peer-to-peer discussion.

Not all home inspectors are the same, right? Skill level, services, price. Same for call centers. Prepare yourself by knowing what level of service and support you need from a call center, have your questions ready and you’ll be much more prepared to make a good decision on whom to use. And with that good decision should come more inspections and less stress for you!

About the Author

Paul Zak is President of America’s Call Center – Inspector Office Solutions. He has helped hundreds of home inspection companies prosper by providing phone answering and scheduling solutions, significantly boosting the revenue, customer service, and professional image of the inspector. America’s Call Center is a leader in the industry and provides solutions customized to fit your needs. The result is more inspections for you, more revenue per inspection from ancillary services, and an enhanced professional image.

> Free Webinar: Claims and Complaints: How to Stay Out of Trouble

Available Now

Presenter: David Brauner, Senior Insurance Broker OREP

David Brauner, Senior Broker at OREP, shares insights and advice gained over 20+ years of providing E&O insurance for inspectors, showing you how to protect yourself and your business. Watch Now!

(Get a quick E&O/GL quote from OREP in 30 seconds. Premiums begin around $1,000.)

> Click to Print