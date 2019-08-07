7 Hours CE: $119



Appraisal Adjustments II: Solving Complex Problems Presented By: Richard Hagar, SRA

Back by popular demand, Appraisal Adjustments II builds on the tools and techniques learned in “How to Support and Prove Your Adjustments” and dives deeper into how to make adjustments using regression analysis, matched-pair, and “big data” approaches to value. Richard Hagar shows you how to solve complex adjustment issues using proven, real-world techniques. Have a better understanding of USPAP and lending industry’s requirements for supported adjustments and how classifying and bracketing the subject’s important components can lead to superior appraisals. Understand the mathematical terms that are applicable to the adjustment process and measuring the market’s response to various components. Understand how the appraiser can influence the regression analysis and how to measure the quality of the output derived by the process. Gain an understanding of how the order in which adjustments are made impacts adjustments and the final value conclusion.

Understand how the matched-pair analysis can be used even when properties are less than the "perfect" pair for comparison.

