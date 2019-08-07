|
7 Hours CE: $119
Testimonials
“Why wasn’t this taught years ago?” – Jackie Henry
Appraisal Adjustments II: Solving Complex Problems
Presented By: Richard Hagar, SRA
Have a better understanding of USPAP and lending industry’s requirements for supported adjustments and how classifying and bracketing the subject’s important components can lead to superior appraisals.
Understand the mathematical terms that are applicable to the adjustment process and measuring the market’s response to various components.
Understand how the appraiser can influence the regression analysis and how to measure the quality of the output derived by the process.
Gain an understanding of how the order in which adjustments are made impacts adjustments and the final value conclusion.
Improve your skillset, increase your income by producing a better product and avoid judgment day with this new CE offering.